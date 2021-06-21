Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

75,500 KM

Details Description Features

$70,950

+ tax & licensing
$70,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC Sedan

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$70,950

+ taxes & licensing

75,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7505424
  • Stock #: 19MBE59
  • VIN: WDDZF6BB6KA565959

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19MBE59
  • Mileage 75,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE AT MOTORLINE  BY APPOINTMENT ONLY : CALL (905)330-7365 TODAY!

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ E53 AMG 4-MATIC MATTE GREY WITH BLACK/ RED INTERIOR 

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT,

FINANCING AVAILABLE

-Price + H.S.T and Licensing

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept TRADE-INS

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

