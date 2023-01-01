Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10368261
  2. 10368261
  3. 10368261
  4. 10368261
  5. 10368261
  6. 10368261
  7. 10368261
  8. 10368261
  9. 10368261
  10. 10368261
  11. 10368261
  12. 10368261
  13. 10368261
  14. 10368261
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368261
  • Stock #: 19MGLC6921
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV176921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19MGLC6921
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mercedes GLC is a premium compact luxury SUV that offers a blend of elegance, performance, and cutting-edge features. With its sleek and refined design, the GLC exudes a sense of modern sophistication on the road. The interior boasts top-notch materials and craftsmanship, creating a comfortable and luxurious driving environment. Under the hood, a 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO a potent engine delivers a smooth yet dynamic driving experience, while advanced technology features like the COMAND infotainment system, smartphone integration, and driver assistance systems enhance convenience and safety. The GLC's combination of style, performance, and innovative features makes it a standout choice in the luxury SUV segment.WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Accident Free
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2022 Kia Forte LXS
 14,666 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX SH-AW...
 71,167 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 Tour...
 81,172 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory