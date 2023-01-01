Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

109,757 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 High Roof 170-in. WB EXT

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 High Roof 170-in. WB EXT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392150
  • Stock #: 19MRZS8028
  • VIN: WD3BF1EDXKT008028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,757 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offered versatility and advanced features in a full-size van. With an efficient turbocharged engine, advanced safety systems, a spacious and customizable interior, and an intuitive infotainment system, it was well-suited for various commercial and recreational applications. Its durability and towing capacity made it a dependable workhorse, while its high-roof option and comfortable interior made it a popular choice for passenger transport and mobile home conversions. The Sprinter combined practicality with the renowned Mercedes-Benz quality, making it a sought-after option in the full-size van segment.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASES

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Apple Car Play
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

