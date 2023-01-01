$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500 High Roof 170-in. WB EXT
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
109,757KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10392150
- Stock #: 19MRZS8028
- VIN: WD3BF1EDXKT008028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,757 KM
Vehicle Description
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:
1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Additional Features
Apple Car Play
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9