$18,795+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE S-AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$18,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,590KM
VIN JA4AT4AA5KZ602492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3153
- Mileage 117,590 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean AWD 1.5L 4Cyl Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Heated Seats. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Keyless, Paddle Shifters, Premium Audio Subwoofer, Roof Rack, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse