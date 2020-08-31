Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Armada

12,273 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Burlington Nissan

905-681-2162

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Armada

2019 Nissan Armada

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Armada

SL

Location

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

  1. 5806743
  2. 5806743
  3. 5806743
  4. 5806743
  5. 5806743
  6. 5806743
  7. 5806743
  8. 5806743
  9. 5806743
  10. 5806743
  11. 5806743
  12. 5806743
  13. 5806743
  14. 5806743
  15. 5806743
  16. 5806743
  17. 5806743
  18. 5806743
  19. 5806743
  20. 5806743
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,273KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5806743
  • Stock #: A7058
  • VIN: JN8AY2NCXK9582283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A7058
  • Mileage 12,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Nissan Armada 4D Sport Utility Super Black 4WD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 4WD. Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Burlington Nissan

2018 Nissan Kicks SR...
 34,112 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 53,403 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL
 38,510 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

Call Dealer

905-681-XXXX

(click to show)

905-681-2162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory