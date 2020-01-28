Menu
2019 Nissan Leaf

SL PLUS

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL PLUS

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,263KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4527123
  • Stock #: A6913
  • VIN: 1N4BZ1CP2KC311594
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival!

2019 Nissan Leaf 4D Hatchback FWD Single Reduction Gear AC Synchronous Electric Motor


Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

