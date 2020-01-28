Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

  1. 4527135
  2. 4527135
  3. 4527135
  4. 4527135
  5. 4527135
  6. 4527135
  7. 4527135
  8. 4527135
  9. 4527135
  10. 4527135
  11. 4527135
  12. 4527135
  13. 4527135
  14. 4527135
  15. 4527135
  16. 4527135
  17. 4527135
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,359KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4527135
  • Stock #: A6905
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS4KN109354
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival!

2019 Nissan Murano 4D Sport Utility AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V

CVT with Xtronic, AWD.


Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Burlington Nissan

2017 Nissan Altima 2...
 23,448 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti G37
 145,313 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE,...
 186,988 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-681-XXXX

(click to show)

905-681-2162

Send A Message