CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival!



2019 Nissan Murano 4D Sport Utility AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V



CVT with Xtronic, AWD.





Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.