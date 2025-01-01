2019 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*20 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span> Nice</span><span> Clean Nissan Qashqai </span><span>SL 2.0L with Automatic </span><span>Transmission</span><span> has Back Up Camera</span><span>, Heated</span><span> Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
82,310KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR5KW314316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,310 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*20 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Nissan Qashqai SL 2.0L with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Step Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
