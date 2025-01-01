$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*NISAN MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,310KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR5KW314316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,310 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*20 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Nissan Qashqai SL 2.0L with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Step Bumper
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
