NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN!! LOW MILEAGE!! LOADED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, PUSH BUTTON START, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2019 Nissan Qashqai

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

12971358

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR6KW331979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2019 Nissan Qashqai