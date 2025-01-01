$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR6KW331979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN!! LOW MILEAGE!! LOADED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, PUSH BUTTON START, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
