2019 Nissan Rogue

82,689 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2019 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,689KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048335
  • Stock #: 19NR1917
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC761917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19NR1917
  • Mileage 82,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 Nissan Rogue, an exceptional compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced features. With its sleek design and modern aesthetics, the Rogue stands out on the road. The interior provides a spacious and comfortable cabin, equipped with innovative technology and convenience features. The Rogue's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system ensures stability and control, while the fuel-efficient engine delivers impressive performance without compromising on efficiency. Safety is a top priority with the Rogue, thanks to its comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies. From the NissanConnect infotainment system to the flexible cargo space and luxurious amenities, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is designed to elevate your driving experience and make every journey a memorable one.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

