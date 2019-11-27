Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Versa

NOTE SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Versa

NOTE SV CVT

Location

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

  1. 4389516
  2. 4389516
  3. 4389516
  4. 4389516
  5. 4389516
  6. 4389516
  7. 4389516
  8. 4389516
  9. 4389516
  10. 4389516
  11. 4389516
  12. 4389516
  13. 4389516
  14. 4389516
  15. 4389516
  16. 4389516
  17. 4389516
  18. 4389516
  19. 4389516
  20. 4389516
  21. 4389516
  22. 4389516
  23. 4389516
  24. 4389516
  25. 4389516
  26. 4389516
  27. 4389516
  28. 4389516
  29. 4389516
  30. 4389516
  31. 4389516
  32. 4389516
  33. 4389516
  34. 4389516
  35. 4389516
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,160KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389516
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP2KL354212
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Car Nation Canada Direct

We offer:
$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Car Nation Canada DIRECT today, the GTA's newest Pre-Owned Superstore and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located between the Appleby Line and Walker's Line exit on North Service Road by the QEW in Burlington but we deliver ANYWHERE IN CANADA! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater & Google.

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-5pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!


Car Nation Canada Direct is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including
Visit CarNationCanada.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2011 Ford Fiesta AS-...
 263,259 KM
$2,988 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,574 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 184,137 KM
$4,988 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada Direct

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-1741

Alternate Numbers
1-888-856-1288

Send A Message