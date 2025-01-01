Menu
2019 RAM 1500

79,820 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

3.6L TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4WD CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 RAM 1500

3.6L TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4WD CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,820KM
VIN 1C6RR7KG5KS505336

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,820 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors

Daytime Running Lights

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 RAM 1500