2019 RAM 1500

204,920 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

12873074

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,920KM
VIN 1C6RRFMG4KN836740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3458
  • Mileage 204,920 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 3.6L V6 Big Horn with Automatic Transmission. Gray on Gray Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, Bed Cap, Bush to Start, Driver Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer

905-281-2255

2019 RAM 1500