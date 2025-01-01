Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 </span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System(After market), Bluetooth, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bed Liner & Cover, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2019 RAM 1500

170,940 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

HEMI WARLOCK 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12950561

2019 RAM 1500

HEMI WARLOCK 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12950561.749784281?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31038
  2. 12950561
  3. 12950561
  4. 12950561
  5. 12950561
  6. 12950561
  7. 12950561
  8. 12950561
  9. 12950561
  10. 12950561
  11. 12950561
  12. 12950561
  13. 12950561
  14. 12950561
  15. 12950561
  16. 12950561
  17. 12950561
  18. 12950561
  19. 12950561
  20. 12950561
  21. 12950561
  22. 12950561
  23. 12950561
  24. 12950561
  25. 12950561
  26. 12950561
  27. 12950561
  28. 12950561
  29. 12950561
  30. 12950561
  31. 12950561
  32. 12950561
  33. 12950561
  34. 12950561
  35. 12950561
  36. 12950561
  37. 12950561
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,940KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT8KS676397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3505
  • Mileage 170,940 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System(After market), Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bed Liner & Cover, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Audi A3 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAVI CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Audi A3 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAVI CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS 162,330 KM $17,595 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 207,570 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 6M CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 6M CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 160,770 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 RAM 1500