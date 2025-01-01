Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*20 SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 HEMI with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Driver Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2019 RAM 1500

192,160 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

SLT HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

13142668

2019 RAM 1500

SLT HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,160KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT0KS564760

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,160 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*20 SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 HEMI with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Driver Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 RAM 1500