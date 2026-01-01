Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS<span>* </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 HEMI </span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Driver Power Seat, Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2019 RAM 1500

160,710 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13470691

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13470691
  2. 13470691
  3. 13470691
  4. 13470691
  5. 13470691
  6. 13470691
  7. 13470691
  8. 13470691
  9. 13470691
  10. 13470691
  11. 13470691
  12. 13470691
  13. 13470691
  14. 13470691
  15. 13470691
  16. 13470691
  17. 13470691
  18. 13470691
  19. 13470691
  20. 13470691
  21. 13470691
  22. 13470691
  23. 13470691
  24. 13470691
  25. 13470691
  26. 13470691
  27. 13470691
  28. 13470691
  29. 13470691
  30. 13470691
  31. 13470691
  32. 13470691
  33. 13470691
  34. 13470691
  35. 13470691
  36. 13470691
  37. 13470691
  38. 13470691
  39. 13470691
  40. 13470691
  41. 13470691
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,710KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT5KN872982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3771
  • Mileage 160,710 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 HEMI with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Driver Power Seat, Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Hill start assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 160,710 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 POWER WAGON HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 2500 POWER WAGON HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 93,180 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 160,840 KM $15,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 RAM 1500