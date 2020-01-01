Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500

Limited l RAMBOX l PANO ROOF l LOADED l

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Limited l RAMBOX l PANO ROOF l LOADED l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

Contact Seller

$57,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,907KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4477227
  • Stock #: 608835
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT3KN608835
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ram won't be on the lot long! A great truck at a great price! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process. The following features are included: voice activated navigation, a trip computer, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2018 RAM 1500 SLT l ...
 16,674 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang Sh...
 45,244 KM
$50,950 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac Escala...
 28,207 KM
$61,950 + tax & lic
Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-288-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-288-8483

Send A Message