<div class=leading-loose data-v-993c0fdc=>ONE OWNER!! 6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL! 4X4!! MEGA CAB! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, DUAL REAR WHEELS, HIGH ROOF CAP, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 8/10/22 FOR $5817-MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED TO FRONT. NO FINANCING AVAILABLE.</div><p> </p>

2019 RAM 3500

109,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 3500

Limited

12641085

2019 RAM 3500

Limited

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
VIN 3C63RRRL9KG572890

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

ONE OWNER!! 6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL! 4X4!! MEGA CAB! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, DUAL REAR WHEELS, HIGH ROOF CAP, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 8/10/22 FOR $5817-MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED TO FRONT. NO FINANCING AVAILABLE.

 

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2019 RAM 3500