$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 3500
Limited
2019 RAM 3500
Limited
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,000KM
VIN 3C63RRRL9KG572890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER!! 6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL! 4X4!! MEGA CAB! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, DUAL REAR WHEELS, HIGH ROOF CAP, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 8/10/22 FOR $5817-MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED TO FRONT. NO FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 189,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 12,000 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 190,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2019 RAM 3500