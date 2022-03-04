Menu
2019 RAM ProMaster

15,700 KM

Details Description

$65,000

+ tax & licensing
$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 RAM ProMaster

2019 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof Tradesman 159-in. WB

2019 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof Tradesman 159-in. WB

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

15,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8546741
  Stock #: 19RPM72
  VIN: 3C6TRVDG7KE561272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19RPM72
  • Mileage 15,700 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE :

2019 RAM PROMASTER 2500 HIGH ROOF . 3 SEATER . BACKUP CAMERA

INSULATED CARGO AREA WITH AN EXTERNAL HEATER.

ACCIDENT FREE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT.

CAN BE A GREAT USE FOR COMMERCIAL, DELIEVERY VAN.

FINANCING AVAILABLE

CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $699

CALL US TODAY AT 9053307365 OR VISIT WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

WE ARE LOCATED :

1227 PLAINS RD EAST L7S2K2 BURLINGTON ON

MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

