Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru ASCENT

163,600 KM

Details Description

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

CONVENIENCE~8-PASSENGER~BACK-UP CAMERA~163KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru ASCENT

CONVENIENCE~8-PASSENGER~BACK-UP CAMERA~163KMS

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

  1. 9401929
  2. 9401929
  3. 9401929
  4. 9401929
  5. 9401929
  6. 9401929
  7. 9401929
  8. 9401929
  9. 9401929
  10. 9401929
  11. 9401929
  12. 9401929
  13. 9401929
  14. 9401929
  15. 9401929
  16. 9401929
  17. 9401929
  18. 9401929
  19. 9401929
  20. 9401929
  21. 9401929
  22. 9401929
  23. 9401929
  24. 9401929
  25. 9401929
  26. 9401929
  27. 9401929
  28. 9401929
  29. 9401929
  30. 9401929
  31. 9401929
  32. 9401929
  33. 9401929
  34. 9401929
  35. 9401929
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

163,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9401929
  • VIN: 4S4WMAAD0K3455689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 163,600 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.

_______________________________________________


** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **
_______________________________________________


FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

SALES - (905) 639-8187
______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

2019 Volvo S60 T5 MO...
 11,200 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X3 XDRIVE30...
 80,300 KM
$31,777 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,250 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory