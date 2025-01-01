Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2019 Subaru Forester

190,000 KM

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester

2.5I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
VIN JF2SKEBC6KH435778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3454
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$16,595

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Subaru Forester