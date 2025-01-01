$16,595+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
2.5I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$16,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,000KM
VIN JF2SKEBC6KH435778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3454
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Luggage / Roof Rack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2019 Subaru Forester