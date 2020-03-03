Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING | 1OWNER | NOACCIDENTS |

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING | 1OWNER | NOACCIDENTS |

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$28,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,931KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4808559
  • Stock #: 4209
  • VIN: JF2GTACC7KH363614
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2019 AWD SUBARU CROSSTREK is a One Owner Vehicle Out of Ontario . This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report Meaning No Accidents or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done and Serviced & Maintained Since New. Brakes in great condition. This Vehicle is Equipped With Back-Up Camera, Drive Train All Wheel, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Cloth Seats, AM/FM/AUX, Power Seats and Windows. This Vehicle has a 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

