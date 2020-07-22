2019 Tesla Model 3

+ taxes & licensing
4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO SAVE YOU OVER ? (MSRP $76,890) COMPARED TO THE PRICE OF NEW - FSD (FULL SELF DRIVING) ACTIVATED! OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK
The well known Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 needs no introduction! Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Premium interior and equipped with the ever efficient 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels, this vehicle is available for IMMEDIATE DELIVERY on a lease, finance or cash purchase! FSD - FULL SELF DRIVING is paid for and active!
May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!
This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:
PREMIUM PACKAGE:
- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear
- Premium Cabin Material
- Premium wood trim across dash
- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well
- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles
- Premium audio system
- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection
- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones
EHNANCED AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road
- Auto lane change
- Autosteer
FULL SELF DRIVING:
- Navigate on Autopilot
- Summon and Smart Summon
- Self Parking (Parallel and Reverse)
- MORE TO COME AS TESLA RELEASES MORE FSD FEATURES!
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- FM/Internet Streaming Radio
- WiFi and LTE Internet Connectivity for the car
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App
- Voice Activated Controls
- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance
Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Our price includes safety certification, only add HST and licensing.
Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!
MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) valid until April 2023 as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km) valid until April 2027. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
