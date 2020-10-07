Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

35,392 KM

Details Description

$54,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

STANDARD RANGE PLUS FULL SELF DRIVE, AERO, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

35,392KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6036117
  Stock #: 1-20-191
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5KF400386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,392 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO PROPEL YOU INTO THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT - SAVE OVER $10,000 OVER A NEW PURCHASE WITH SIMILAR OPTIONS - OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

This M3 needs no introduction and is available for a new home! Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Partial Premium Interior and equipped with the efficient 18-inch Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 is ready to electrify your transport needs! This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options, including the enhanced autopilot and full self driving suite of features (value of $10,600!):


               

PARTIAL PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Upgraded audio immersive sound

- Standard maps & navigation

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


               

EHNANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Auto lane change

- Autosteer


               

FULL SELF DRIVING - $10,600 Value:

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Self Parking (Parallel and Reverse)

- Coming soon: Full self driving off highway - vehicle will obey traffic lights and signs!

- MORE TO COME AS TESLA RELEASES MORE FSD FEATURES!


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


               

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!


               

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 403 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?


               

This one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.


               

We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada so you can be sure that we only have the best vehicles in our line at the most competitive prices. As a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Tesla, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) valid until July 2023 and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km) valid until July 2027. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

