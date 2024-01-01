Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*<span>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED</span><span>* </span><span>Nice clean Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Wireless Charger, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and All the Power Options !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2019 Toyota Corolla

104,690 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

2.0L HATCHBACK SE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12006043

2019 Toyota Corolla

2.0L HATCHBACK SE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,690KM
VIN JTNK4RBE5K3016573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2931
  • Mileage 104,690 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED**ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice clean Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Wireless Charger, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and All the Power Options !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 156,610 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 145,560 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L V8 LT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L V8 LT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 172,520 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla