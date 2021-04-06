Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

45,786 KM

45,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Discounted Price. Dont Miss out on this deal!!!

Call Now (905) 330 7365

FOR SALE:

-2019 TOYOTA COROLLA LE CVT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, FINANCING AVAILABLE, ACCIDENT FREE!

Price + H.S.T and Licensing

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-Previous Rental Vehicle

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL :Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

-----------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

