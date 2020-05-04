Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

Awd Le

2019 Toyota Highlander

Awd Le

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,300KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4963386
  • Stock #: 19THL17
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH9KS918717
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- 2019 Toyota Highlander All wheel Drive LE Upgrade Leather & Heated Seats
- All Vehicles will be sold Sanitized & Safety Certified - Low Mileage & Accident free cars - Great car for Family, Students, Uber or Lyft Driving - Gas Saver, Apple/ Android Car Play, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More. - Previous Rental Vehicle - Financing Available for everyone at low interest rate - Price Plus HST and Licensing Fee ( NO HIDDEN FEES) - We Are Open 7 Days from 10 AM to 6 PM. - For After Hours call us to book an appointment - Contact Today at 905 330 7365 - MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S 2K2 - More inventory available on our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

