2019 Toyota Prius Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid PLUG-IN Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2019 Toyota Prius

88,910 KM

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius

Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE

2019 Toyota Prius

Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
88,910KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3207
  • Mileage 88,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2019 Toyota Prius