$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 1 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10000262

10000262 Stock #: 2998

2998 VIN: 2T3J1RFV4KW040606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,125 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.