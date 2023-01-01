$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Trail TRAIL
Location
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
42,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10000262
- Stock #: 2998
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV4KW040606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,125 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6