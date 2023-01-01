Menu
111,416 KM

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

XLE AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

111,416KM
Used
  Stock #: 19TRAV41180
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV5KC021180

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 19TRAV41180
  Mileage 111,416 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 RAV4 XLE AWD is packed with exceptional features that elevate your driving experience. With its stylish design and aerodynamic profile, this SUV catches attention wherever you go. The advanced all-wheel drive system ensures maximum traction and stability, allowing you to conquer various terrains with confidence. Inside, you'll find a spacious and versatile cabin, perfect for accommodating passengers and cargo. The intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained, while the comprehensive safety features, such as Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, provide peace of mind on the road. Powered by a dynamic yet fuel-efficient engine, the RAV4 XLE AWD delivers impressive performance and efficiency. Discover a new level of style, versatility, and technology with the 2019 RAV4 XLE AWD.

NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASES
Included FREE
1) FULL DETAILING
2) FRESH OIL CHANGE
3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT
4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

