Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

51,318 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 6421444
  2. 6421444
  3. 6421444
  4. 6421444
  5. 6421444
  6. 6421444
  7. 6421444
  8. 6421444
  9. 6421444
  10. 6421444
Contact Seller

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

51,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6421444
  • Stock #: 19TR495
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV7KW022895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19TR495
  • Mileage 51,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Discounted Price. Dont Miss out on this deal!!!

Call Now (905) 330 7365

For Sale:

-2019 TOYOTA RAV 4 ALL WHEEL DRIVE LE , HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMREA

Price + H.S.T and Licensing

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

Great Vehicle for Family, Business, Uber & Lyft Driving

All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 23,345 KM
$19,250 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 17,267 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 56,175 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory