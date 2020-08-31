+ taxes & licensing
905-632-0222
888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7
905-632-0222
+ taxes & licensing
Rear view camera, app-connect, bluetooth, heated seats, 12V power outlet, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, roof rails, adaptive cruise control, keyless access with push start button, usb input, steering wheel audio controls, Drivers assistance - blind spot detection, rear traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline
This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance.
Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!
We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today!
Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario, 905-632-0222
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7