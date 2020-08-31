Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

7,400 KM

Details Description

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack Highline 4dr AWD 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack Highline 4dr AWD 4MOTION

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

7,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5758968
  Stock #: 7031
  VIN: 3VWH17AU1KM505388

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 7031
  Mileage 7,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear view camera, app-connect, bluetooth, heated seats, 12V power outlet, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, roof rails, adaptive cruise control, keyless access with push start button, usb input, steering wheel audio controls, Drivers assistance - blind spot detection, rear traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance.

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario, 905-632-0222

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Roseland Motors Ltd.

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

