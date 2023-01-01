$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 2 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10350696

10350696 Stock #: 3054

3054 VIN: 3VW6T7BU3KM225889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3054

Mileage 61,248 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.