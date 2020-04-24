4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Finished in Pure White on a Titan Black Leather interior, this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline was just traded in and is in fantastic condition! Redesigned with looks, style, comfort and substance in mind, the urban legend that is the Jetta leaves nothing out of the equation. Comes equipped with VW's famous 4MOTION all wheel drive system in addition to the following options:
PERFORMANCE:
- ECO Driving Mode
- Speed-sensitive Power Steering
- Cross Differential System (XDS)
- Driver Profile Selection
SAFETY:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Rearview Camera
- Vehicle Immobilizer with Alarm System
- Blind Spot Detection with Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist
- Front Fog Lights with Static Cornering Lights
- Automatic Emergency Braking and High Beam Control
TECHNOLOGY:
- BEATS Audio Premium Sound System (8 Speakers plus Subwoofer)
- Satellite Navigation
- USB Audio Input, SD Card Slot, Bluetooth Connectivity
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
EXTERIOR:
- 17-inch Tornado Alloy Wheels
- LED Headlights, Daytime Running Lights and Taillights
- Power Adjustable Exterior Side Mirrors with Memory, Reverse Tilt and Heated Capabilities
- Sport Bumper
- Power Sunroof
- Rain Sensing Wipers with Heated Washer Nozzles
INTERIOR:
- Power Adjustable Driver's Seat with Memory and Lumbar
- Ambient Lighting
- Front Sport Seats with Ventilation and Heating
- Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror
- Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control
This locally owned, one owner, accident and claims free vehicle will come safety certified and CarFax verified included in the price plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down and rates as low as 4.99%!
Balance of Manufacture Comprehensive Warranty (4 year / 80,000 km) valid until June 2022 as well as Manufacture Powertrain Warranty (5 years / 100,000 km) valid until June 2023. Extended aftermarket warranties available.
