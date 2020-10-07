Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

30,459 KM

Details Description

$18,978

+ tax & licensing
$18,978

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 4dr FWD Sedan

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 4dr FWD Sedan

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

$18,978

+ taxes & licensing

30,459KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6210339
  • Stock #: 19261
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU6KM184834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, remote start preparation, cruise control, alarm system, 6.5 inch touchscreen radio, 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, heated washer nozzles, manual climate control, usb input, power outlet (12V), rear view camera, start/stop technology, app-connect, heated front seats, 2019 Jetta Comfortline, automatic

This vehicle is a Demo. Please contact us if you would like to test drive the vehicle, this allows us to ensure the vehicle will be ready for you! Thank you!

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario, 905-632-0222

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

