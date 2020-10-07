+ taxes & licensing
888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7
Bluetooth, remote start preparation, cruise control, alarm system, 6.5 inch touchscreen radio, 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, heated washer nozzles, manual climate control, usb input, power outlet (12V), rear view camera, start/stop technology, app-connect, heated front seats, 2019 Jetta Comfortline, automatic
This vehicle is a Demo. Please contact us if you would like to test drive the vehicle, this allows us to ensure the vehicle will be ready for you! Thank you!
We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today!
Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario, 905-632-0222
