2019 Volkswagen Jetta

27,300 KM

Details Description

$20,488

+ tax & licensing
$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 4dr FWD Sedan

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 4dr FWD Sedan

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

27,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7755426
  • Stock #: 18295
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM054837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, app-connect, rear view camera, usb input, alarm system, cruise control, heated front seats, 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat, touchscreen radio with 4 speakers, manual climate control, heated washer nozzles, power outlet 12V, automatic headlights with coming & leaving home function, electronic parking brake, 2019 Jetta Comfortline, CPO

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance. 

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Roseland Motors Ltd.

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

