2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

61,534 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10302813
  • Stock #: 19VT2913
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX2KM172913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19VT2913
  • Mileage 61,534 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion AWD is a compact SUV offering a turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive for enhanced performance and traction. It includes features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, safety features such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, and convenience elements like keyless entry and dual-zone climate control. With potential additions like a panoramic sunroof and leatherette upholstery, the Tiguan SE aims to provide a comfortable and modern driving experience. Keep in mind that exact features can vary based on individual vehicles and optional packages.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic Windshield Wipers
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA

