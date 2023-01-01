2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 5 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10302813

10302813 Stock #: 19VT2913

19VT2913 VIN: 3VV2B7AX2KM172913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 19VT2913

Mileage 61,534 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Automatic Windshield Wipers TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Air Conditioning A/C Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.