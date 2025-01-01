2019 Volvo S60

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>Special Financing Purchase Price: $25,888 / Cash Price: $26,888 - <span>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span></span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p>Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. <span>Call us today at (905) 639-8187</span>.  Thank you.<br>___________________________________________</p><p>High Value Options</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762632821779_1639682665479617 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Two Sets Of Keys</p><p><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Sunroof</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Power Seats</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Heated Seats</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Air Conditioning</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Keyless Entry</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Power Windows</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Power Locks</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Leather</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>Has Books</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z><p><slot>TPMS System</slot></p></ignite-typography-7x-39y-0z>___________________________________________</p><p>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply</p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence<br></span>___________________________________________</p><p>If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.<br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2019 Volvo S60

57,600 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volvo S60

T6 AWD Momentum - Navigation - Leather !!!

Watch This Vehicle
13162972

2019 Volvo S60

T6 AWD Momentum - Navigation - Leather !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,600KM
VIN 7JRA22TKXKG013289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Purchase Price: $25,888 / Cash Price: $26,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.
___________________________________________

High Value Options

Two Sets Of Keys

Sunroof

Power Seats

Heated Seats

Air Conditioning

Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Power Locks

Leather

Has Books

TPMS System

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence
___________________________________________

If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Mechanical

TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! 73,950 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 750Li XDRIVE - Low Kms - Navigation - 60,000Kms Only !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 BMW 7 Series 750Li XDRIVE - Low Kms - Navigation - 60,000Kms Only !! 60,650 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE PKG - 3.6L 4MOTION - V6 - 22,000KMS ONLY !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE PKG - 3.6L 4MOTION - V6 - 22,000KMS ONLY !! 22,500 KM $33,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2019 Volvo S60