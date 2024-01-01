Menu
2019 Volvo XC60

144,000 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD INSCRIPTION - Panorama Roof - Navigation !!

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD INSCRIPTION - Panorama Roof - Navigation !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,000KM
VIN LYVA22RL2KB384473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

T6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca *
_______________________________________________

Please note, that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.
_______________________________________________

High-Value Options

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
_______________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $595, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187
______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2019 Volvo XC60