2019 Volvo XC60

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>Special Financing Purchase Price: $23,888 / Cash Price: $24<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1763154934940_4294507785594086 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>,888 - <span>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span></span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p>Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. <span>Call us today at (905) 639-8187</span>.  Thank you.<br>___________________________________________</p><p>High Value Options</p><p><span>2019 XC60 T6 AWD Inscription</span><br><span>ONYX BLACK</span><br><span>Maroon Brown Nappa Leather Comfort Seats</span><br><span>*Vision Package*</span><br><span>360° Surround View Camera</span><br><span>Retractable Rear-view Mirrors</span><br><span>Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors</span><br><span>Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert</span><br><span>Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear</span><br><span>*Convenience Package*</span><br><span>Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control</span><br><span>HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener</span><br><span>Power Rear Headrests</span><br><span>Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)</span><br><span>Power Folding Rear Headrests</span><br><span>*Bumper Cover*</span><br></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply</p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence<br></span>___________________________________________</p><p>If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.<br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2019 Volvo XC60

111,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!!

Watch This Vehicle
13179731

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,500KM
VIN YV4A22RL1K1189713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Purchase Price: $23,888 / Cash Price: $24,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.
___________________________________________

High Value Options

2019 XC60 T6 AWD Inscription
ONYX BLACK
Maroon Brown Nappa Leather Comfort Seats
*Vision Package*
360° Surround View Camera
Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
*Convenience Package*
Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
Power Rear Headrests
Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror)
Power Folding Rear Headrests
*Bumper Cover*

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence
___________________________________________

If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 255/45R20 AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Residual heat recirculation
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 20 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy
490 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 86,000KMS !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - NAVI - 86,000KMS !!! 86,100 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne AWD - Navigation - Leather - Sunroof !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Porsche Cayenne AWD - Navigation - Leather - Sunroof !! 82,300 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic SE - V6 - Lane Keep Assist !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic SE - V6 - Lane Keep Assist !! 92,550 KM $26,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2019 Volvo XC60