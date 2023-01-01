$25,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD-MOMENTUM-7 PASSENGER-
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD-MOMENTUM-7 PASSENGER-
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
154,700KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PKXK1498428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,700 KM
Vehicle Description
3rd row seating
onstar
back-up camera
panorama roof
drive train - all wheel
parking distance control (pdc)
heated seats - driver and passenger
rain sensor front windshield
leather
rear air conditioning
memory seat
satellite radio sirius
navigation system
sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
2019 Volvo XC90