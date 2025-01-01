$32,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!!
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,900 KM
Vehicle Description
INSCRIPTION PKG - LOW LOW KMS - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***
** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca *
Please note: Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187. Thank you.
High Value Options
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Smart Device Integration
Satellite Radio
Backup Camera
Heads Up Display
Cruise Control
Lane Assist
Heated Mirrors
Power Seats
Memory Seat(s)
Cooled Seat(s)
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Panoramic Roof
Alloy Wheels
FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. Finance Fee may apply
PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence
If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.
Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187
WE ARE LOCATED AT
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E
Vehicle Features
905-639-8187