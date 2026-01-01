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<p>*SAFETY INLCUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <span>Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals,</span><span> Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, </span><span>AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2020 Acura ILX

122,310 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Acura ILX

PREMIUM CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14074233

2020 Acura ILX

PREMIUM CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,310KM
VIN 19UDE2F70LA800087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,310 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INLCUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Acura ILX