2020 Acura RDX

Listing ID: 10367184

10367184 Stock #: 20ARDX4786

20ARDX4786 VIN: 5J8TC2H6XLL804786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,167 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Lane Departure Alert Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

