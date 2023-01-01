Menu
2020 Acura RDX

71,167 KM

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-SPEC

2020 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-SPEC

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

71,167KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10367184
  • Stock #: 20ARDX4786
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H6XLL804786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20ARDX4786
  • Mileage 71,167 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Acura RDX is a luxury compact SUV that offers a blend of style, performance, and technology. It comes equipped with a potent turbocharged engine, delivering ample power while maintaining good fuel efficiency. The RDX boasts a spacious and well-designed interior, with high-quality materials and comfortable seating for both front and rear passengers.
In terms of technology, the 2020 RDX stands out with its intuitive dual-screen infotainment system, offering both touchscreen and physical controls for convenience. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard, providing seamless smartphone integration. The RDX also offers a host of advanced driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist, enhancing safety and peace of mind.
Overall, the 2020 Acura RDX provides a refined driving experience, modern technology, and a comfortable cabin, making it a competitive option in the luxury compact SUV segment.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

