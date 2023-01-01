$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
SH-AWD A-SPEC
Location
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,167KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10367184
- Stock #: 20ARDX4786
- VIN: 5J8TC2H6XLL804786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20ARDX4786
- Mileage 71,167 KM
Vehicle Description
In terms of technology, the 2020 RDX stands out with its intuitive dual-screen infotainment system, offering both touchscreen and physical controls for convenience. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard, providing seamless smartphone integration. The RDX also offers a host of advanced driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist, enhancing safety and peace of mind.
Overall, the 2020 Acura RDX provides a refined driving experience, modern technology, and a comfortable cabin, making it a competitive option in the luxury compact SUV segment.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
