2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,700KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4874871
  • Stock #: 4222
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H64LL801544
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
We are open for ONLINE SALES & are offering a 7 Day Exchange On Any Vehicle Purchase (one exchange per customer, 250 KM Limit, Accident Free)
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acura On Brant

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

