2020 Audi SQ5

<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Audi SQ5 </span><span>DYNAMIC </span><span>3.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Dimond Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Roof Rack,</span><span> Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2020 Audi SQ5

94,220 KM

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
12964847

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,220KM
VIN WA1C4AFY1L2026145

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,220 KM

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

2020 Audi SQ5