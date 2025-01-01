Menu
This sleek black Custom Silverado 1500 is Accident Free and loaded with the following options: 2.4L 4cyl, 4x4, Bedliner, Apple CarPlay, electronic trailer brake controller, and much more. 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it's still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That's why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you're buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way. 

We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

181,195 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM/2.7L/4x4

12499075

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM/2.7L/4x4

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,195KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRYBEK1LZ317985

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,195 KM

This sleek black Custom Silverado 1500 is Accident Free and loaded with the following options: 2.4L 4cyl, 4x4, Bedliner, Apple CarPlay, electronic trailer brake controller, and much more.

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That’s why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500