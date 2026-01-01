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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>New arrival! 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT Trail Boss: 5.3L V8, 4x4, Crew cab, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Power sliding rear window, Running boards, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more. This truck also comes Accident Free!!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of processing fees and HST •Safety Certification, unless stated otherwise, is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $295 and include title transfer, licensing and fuel charges•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

146,796 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss Z71 Crew

Watch This Vehicle
14116429

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss Z71 Crew

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,796KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED6LZ355423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 314
  • Mileage 146,796 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT Trail Boss: 5.3L V8, 4x4, Crew cab, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Power sliding rear window, Running boards, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + much more. This truck also comes Accident Free!!

•All prices are exclusive of processing fees and HST •Safety Certification, unless stated otherwise, is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $295 and include title transfer, licensing and fuel charges•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$35,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500