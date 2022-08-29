$55,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-333-3700
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 22" WHEELS | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
$55,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9163534
- Stock #: 227573A
- VIN: 1GCUYHEL7LZ274470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 90,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Where others see an obstacle, you see a weekend with endless possibilities driving this beautiful one owner 2020 Chevrolet Silverado High Country with unwavering capability and the good looks to match, there is no need to look any further.
Finished in a Jet Black exterior with projector-beam headlights, and wide-angle fog lights that complement the Black leather interior, balanced on a set of 20” machined aluminum wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 5.3L ECOTEC V8 engine that is paired with a ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with GMC’s 4x4 system.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a wireless phone charger, front & rear park assist, floor liners, sunroof, heated seats, ventilated seats, bose sound system and so much more.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this exclusive Leggat serviced accident-free 2020 Chevrolet Silverado High Country with a clean Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.