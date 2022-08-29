$66,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
Premier ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS
- Stock #: 6802I
- VIN: 1GNSKCKC3LR217738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 43,565 KM
Vehicle Description
You’ve got to earn the right to call yourself an off-road icon. This one owner 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier brings over nine decades of proven capability to your next adventure, it has everything you can depend on to help you escape the city – and get back if you so desire.
Finished in a Shadow Grey exterior with integrated fog lights, running boards, heated power side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tow hitch receiver that compliments the Black leather interior, standing strong on a set of 22" gloss black aluminum wheels. Underneath the hood, you will find an impressive 5.3L ECOTEC eight (8) cylinder engine that is paired with a ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Chevrolet’s Four-Wheel Drive system (4WD)
Sidestep into the interior and you will find features including a heated steering wheel, heads-up display, bose sound system, rear cross traffic alert, cruise control, remote start, rear camera, luggage rails, HID headlights, wireless phone charger and so much more.
This accident-free 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier was exclusively serviced at Leggat Chevrolet and is availble in Burlington!
